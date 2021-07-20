Pets & Animals

Loose bull shuts down Long Island highway, still on the loose

MASTIC, Long Island (WABC) -- A bull on the loose briefly shut down a Long Island highway Tuesday morning, and authorities are continuing to search for the animal.

The bull was first spotted on Montgomery Avenue in Mastic around 8:30 a.m. and it then wandered onto Sunrise Highway near Exit 58 before 10 a.m., closing down the roadway in both directions.

Officials are now searching at Barnes Road and Sunrise Highway.


Police are advising anyone who sees the bull against approaching it.

Once the bull is found, it will be tranquilized and hopefully taken to sanctuary.

