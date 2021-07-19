Society

TSA team returns diamond missing from Kennedy Airport traveler's ring

EMBED <>More Videos

TSA team returns diamond missing from JFK traveler's ring

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A TSA team from John F. Kennedy International Airport reunited a traveler with a newly purchased diamond that went missing from her engagement ring during her pandemic-delayed honeymoon.

The Durranis were ticketed to fly out of JFK to Guam, and after passing through the Terminal 7 TSA checkpoint, the Flushing, Queens, couple decided to get some coffee.

But when they got to the coffee shop, the new bride shouted when she realized her diamond was missing.

"My wife was crying hysterically, as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation," Amir Khan Durrani wrote in an email to TSA.

ALSO READ | Teen from Long Island is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
EMBED More News Videos

Jacob Steinmetz is the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round to Arizona.


He raced back to the checkpoint and alerted the TSA officers.

"Everyone was extremely kind and helped me as much as they could to locate the lost diamond," he said. "I told them that I knew this was not their job" to help find a lost diamond, although "everyone present helped look for the diamond to no avail."

Lead TSA Officer John Killian returned from a break about five hours after the diamond was reported missing, and he was standing at the TSA supervisory podium when he glanced toward the checkpoint line to get a sense of how busy it was.

"I looked out to the checkpoint, and the sparkle just hit me instantaneously in the eye, and I was like no way this, this can't be happening," he said. "I mean, that's like a one on one in a million shot. I was baffled. I couldn't believe it."

The stone was on the floor between the metal detector and the X-ray machine.

"A diamond that size, I've never heard of that being recovered," Killian said. "Never, if that's even ever happened at TSA. I know we find, we come across jewelry and all different kinds of items, and we always return it to the lost and found. And it goes back to the rightful owner. But a diamond like that, I mean, five hours later. I mean, that's incredible."

When the Durranis landed, there was a text message and voicemail informing them that TSA believed the diamond had been located.

The Durranis sent a photo to the TSA, which matched the diamond found at the checkpoint.

"Our trip went from a chaotic moment to one at peace," Amir Khan Durrani wrote in the email. "I would like to commend everyone and their efforts for finding our diamond and safekeeping it before our return back to New York. I want to mention deep down in my heart, that this moment put us in relief. I hope everyone understands how much this meant to my wife and me."

When the Durranis returned from their trip, they connected with TSA Manager Mishane Henry.

"Before I handed over the diamond, I asked them to show me the ring to make sure that I could confirm handing it over to the right couple," she said. "It was a match."

The Durranis were grateful.

"Thank you so much to all the staff present and especially to officer John Killian," the email read. "I might not ever meet you, but you had an impact on us at that moment and I will never forget it. I wish you all the best for your efforts and honesty."

ALSO READ | Burger King marquee goes viral with 'We all quit' message
EMBED More News Videos

That's one way to resign from a job. The video goes inside a sign that has caught the attention of the internet.


TSA's Federal Security Director John Bambury said the story is a credit to the agency.

"This is a fine example of the integrity of our workforce here at JKF Airport," he said. "I know that it is always rewarding when our team is able to reunite a passenger with something that they've left behind or lost at the checkpoint. We frequently return a jacket, a Teddy bear or a set of keys that have been left at one of our checkpoints. But returning a lost diamond will certainly be one we will always remember."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityjamaicaqueenstsajfk international airportdiamonds
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack
Smoke from western wildfires could impact NYC
Teen pilot makes emergency landing on Jersey Shore bridge
Dow plummets, progress on infrastructure, China blamed for hacking
Murphy says nearly all new cases, deaths among unvaccinated
Space travel will advance with Blue Origin's flight, experts say
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's security team indicted on robbery charges
Show More
Subway, bus fares will not increase until next year
Amid push for funding, Mount Vernon residents detail sewage nightmare
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space
Sen. Gillibrand, Eric Adams announce federal gun trafficking bill
Severe storms brought tornado, flash flooding in NJ
More TOP STORIES News