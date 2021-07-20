Coronavirus Update: Officials push vaccines over masks as cases rise again in Tri-State

Connecticut's positivity rate is 1.53%, New York's is 1.18%, and New Jersey is at 2.5%.
All three states were below 1% a few weeks ago.
But the number of hospitalizations has remained steady, and local leaders say they don't plan on bringing back face mask requirements.
It is a conversation happening in many cities after some locations have reinstated mask mandates.
But in New Jersey and New York City the consensus is there is no need for a new mask mandate for now.
RELATED | What New Yorkers need to know about the Delta variant
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says even with COVID cases rising due to the Delta variant in places like Staten Island and Harlem, where vaccines have not been popular, requiring masks is not the solution.
He says there are now 4.5 million fully vaccinated New Yorkers, and that health officials will continue to watch the data.
De Blasio says he wants to keep the focus on vaccinating as many New Yorkers as possible.
"This is what is so frustrating. To hell with masks," he said Monday night. "The thing that would solve it is vaccination. There are so many people who are even willing. We just need to get to them and get that right moment when they agree to be vaccinated."
Others are focusing on children, who so far are too young to be vaccinated.
City Council member and teacher Mark Treyger tweeted this:
"DOE should offer a fall remote option for kids not of vaccination age and have it run by central rather than by individual schools. I support 5 days a week in person instruction for all, but we need to follow science and adjust accordingly while providing flexibility for families."
The mayor says kids will return to 5-days-a-week in-person learning this fall following the CDC's recommendations on masking.
Meantime in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said he is relying on the data, which shows that the vaccines work.
"We don't have a pandemic among the vaccinated. We only have a pandemic among the unvaccinated," he said. "These unvaccinated individuals are who are feeding the rapid increase in the rate of transmission."
There is also concern in New Jersey about children, who are not able to get the vaccine just yet.
Murphy said positivity rate for kids 4 and under has increased 29%.
ALSO READ | More mass vaccination sites in New York close
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question