NJ Gov. Murphy says nearly all new COVID cases, deaths among unvaccinated

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy pleaded with residents to get vaccinated Monday at his weekly COVID briefing, saying nearly all new cases and deaths are among the unvaccinated.He also said that at the present time, there are no plan to reinstate a mask mandate despite case numbers that at are creeping up and the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant."We continue to be comfortable where we are, but we watch this like a hawk," he said. "Our strong, strong preference is to not go back."Murphy said the state has analyzed breakthrough cases, reporting a total of 3,474 confirmed cases in 4.4 million fully vaccinated people through June 28.That number indicates the vaccine is 99.92% effective at preventing transmission, Murphy said.He said 84 vaccinated individuals required hospitalization (99.998% effective), while 31 have passed away (99.9993% effective)."These numbers speak for themselves," Murphy said. "We only have a pandemic among the unvaccinated. Everyone ages 12 and up who is eligible should go and get vaccinated."As of Monday, 5,175,076 individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey are now fully vaccinated.The positivity rate, however, has ticked up to 2.5%, and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said there has been a 20% increase of unvaccinated patients in hospitals.There have been a total of 23,827 COVID-related deaths in the state, plus an additional 2,718 probable deaths.