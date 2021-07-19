coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: 4 mass vaccination sites in New York, including Jones Beach, close today

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Jones Beach mass vaccination site among 4 closing in NY today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State is closing four mass vaccination sites Monday, including the site at Jones Beach on Long Island.

The site at the Javits Center in Manhattan is already closed.

But, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.

That task is proving much harder in more conservative parts of the country, like Missouri and Arkansas where low vaccination rates and the more contagious Delta variant are threatening to bring on another surge.

"If we had had the pushback for vaccines the way we're seeing on certain media, I don't think it would've been possible at all to not only eradicate smallpox, we probably would still have smallpox, and we probably would still have polio in this country," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.



Over the weekend, more than 300 New Yorkers statewide were in the hospital for COVID. That's a pandemic low.

Compare that to Arkansas where they have twice as many people in the hospital, with one-seventh the population.

RELATED | What New Yorkers need to know about the Delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkjones beachvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomojacob javits centerjones beach
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Restaurant Week returns to New York City
COVID Updates: Local officials can re-implement COVID restrictions
COVID Updates: Cases on rise in all 50 states for 1st time in 6 months
Yankees play Friday after testing showed no new COVID cases
TOP STORIES
Gunfire outside NJ restaurant leaves several wounded
4-year-old boy in critical after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
Restaurant Week returns to New York City
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping attacks cop while in custody
Teen arrested in deadly livery cab shooting in the Bronx: Police
Show More
One injured in Queens drive-by shooting
Woman rescued while swimming in Long Island Sound
Emotional prayer service held in New Jersey for Cuba
Suspect wanted in attempted rape incidents at NYC park
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
More TOP STORIES News