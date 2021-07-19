Coronavirus NY: 4 mass vaccination sites in New York, including Jones Beach, close today

The site at the Javits Center in Manhattan is already closed.
But, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.
That task is proving much harder in more conservative parts of the country, like Missouri and Arkansas where low vaccination rates and the more contagious Delta variant are threatening to bring on another surge.
"If we had had the pushback for vaccines the way we're seeing on certain media, I don't think it would've been possible at all to not only eradicate smallpox, we probably would still have smallpox, and we probably would still have polio in this country," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Over the weekend, more than 300 New Yorkers statewide were in the hospital for COVID. That's a pandemic low.
Compare that to Arkansas where they have twice as many people in the hospital, with one-seventh the population.
