FAA holding most flights destined for JFK from departing due to water leak

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The FAA is holding most flights destined for JFK from departing due to a water leak.



According to a tweet, the minor water leak is in the main facility of JFK Airport.



Controllers are operating from a secondary control tower.

