FAA holding most flights destined for JFK from departing due to water leak

According to a tweet, the minor water leak is in the main facility of JFK Airport.
JFK controllers are operating from a secondary control tower due to a minor water leak in the main facility. Operations at this facility, combined with area weather, require more spacing between aircraft. As such, the FAA is holding most flights destined for JFK from departing.— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 3, 2021
Controllers are operating from a secondary control tower.
