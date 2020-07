Reopen News: Mayor, chancellor set to outline NYC Schools reopening plan for fall

EMBED >More News Videos It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're expecting to learn more about the plan for reopening New York City Schools from Chancellor Richard Carranza on Wednesday.Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he plans to reopen schools in the fall, but Governor Andrew Cuomo says the final decision rests with the state.The education department says a survey found 75% of parents are willing to send their children back to school in some capacity.Right now, there is not enough space to allow for social distancing.The city is expected to announce a plan that combines staggered schedules and remote learning for its 1.1 million students.