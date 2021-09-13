Tunnel to Towers ceremony honors first responders lost in years since September 11

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan -- A ceremony honored the lives of first responders lost since the September 11 terror attacks.The Tunnel to Towers foundation read the names of emergency personnel, rescuers, and others at an event in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.Presenters also read aloud the names of those who died from 9/11-related illnesses in the months and years after the attacks.Organizers say they will never forget the sacrifices made on that fateful day - and the sacrifices that continue to be made.----------