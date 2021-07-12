Arrest made in shooting of Bronx mother

Jonathan Rosario, 24, was arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Katherine Diop.
(Video in media player is from previous report)
Diop was shot on a particularly bloody night in New York City last month, Wednesday, June 16, when some 10 people were shot in separate incidents.
The shootings began around 9:30 p.m. on that night, and in a particularly violent half-hour, three people were killed. One of the victims injured was her own brother.
"She was an amazing person," friend Jay Massiah said. "She would always make you laugh, smile."
Neighbor Camille Miguel is a good friend of Diop's and was with her moments before she was shot.
She said they were having a cookout on the front patio when Diop went across the street to get more lighter fluid from the deli.
She got into a fight with someone, and as she and her brother were walking away, gunshots rang out.
"The next thing I know, they were fighting," Miguel said. "I went into the house and got my phone and called 911. When I came out, I heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, at least seven times. She was walking, then she looked back and she just dropped."
Diop was shot in the torso, and Miguel said she took a few breaths and died on the ground.
"She took like five breaths, she drowned in her blood," she said. "Then she passed right there."
Neighbors said she had a 7-year-old daughter.
"It's senseless crimes for no reason," Massiah said. "It's stupid. It makes no sense, and now there's going to a girl who's going to grow up without her mother."
Her 31-year-old brother was shot multiple times, he survived.
Rosario is now facing charges of murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube