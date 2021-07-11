Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a missing mother from New Jersey was found in Tennessee, according to her family.

It's the outcome her family and friends, who held a vigil for 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar in Highland Park Saturday, feared.

On Friday police issued an Amber Alert for Yasemin's 2-year-old son Sebastian.

They believed she and Sebastian were taken by the boy's father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios, on Thursday from her apartment in Rahway against their will.

Late Friday, Sebastian was found alive in Tennessee with his father at a family member's house, but Yasemin was still missing.

Her family says she had a restraining order against Rios, who she has been trying to get away from and they had a long history of domestic violence.

"When you've had a child, and I call her a child because she's my child, who's dealt with domestic violence for a long period of time, in a way, in your mind you prepare for things. I never prepared, I don't think, fully for this moment, but I think there's a part of you, as the anger and the violence progresses in the relationship, where you know that there's a day where you may face this possibility," Uyar's grandmother, Karen Uyar, said.

Rios is in police custody in Tennessee and being extradited to New Jersey to face charges.

