Amber Alert: Police trying to locate 2-year-old, his mother in NJ; last seen with father in Rahway

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old in New Jersey.

Police are trying to locate Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24. Both were last seen in Rahway earlier on Friday.

Police are looking for the boy's father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios, who is driving a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with the license plate S34NVH.



Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or dial 911. Anonymous tips are also welcome.

