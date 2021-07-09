Woman struck in face with stray bullet inside Brooklyn apartment

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Belmont Avenue in East New York.
Police say the woman told detectives she was in her third-floor apartment when she was hit.
She was said to be conscious and alert when she was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but police say it does not appear the victim was the intended target.
There are no arrests.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
