Water gushes down to subway station in Manhattan, suspending some service

By Eyewitness News
Water gushes down to subway station in NYC, suspending some service

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours led to flooding and subway closures in New York City Thursday evening.

At the 157th Street subway station in Washington Heights, water pooled around the entrance and inside, passengers trudged through deep water that has seeped into the system.
Service on the A train line was suspended between 207th Street in Inwood and 181st Street because of an excessive amount of rainfall at track level.

TRACKING ELSA | Tropical storm grows stronger, faster heading toward NYC area
As a result, northbound A trains will end at 181st or 168th street and turn for southbound service.

Eyewitness News interviewed New York City Transit Head of Subways Demetrius Crichlow, who said the city is prepared to tackle any challenges due to the storms and Elsa.

"We're doing pretty well, we prepped a lot for this in advance, we people in place to address this," Crichlow said.

RELATED | Motorists rescued from flooded Major Deegan, subways turned into pools
B trains were also delayed entering and leaving Bedford Park Boulevard as a result of flooding.

WATCH the latest AccuWeather forecast

"We'd like to just encourage people to remain safe out there, we're not going to put any of our customers in danger so we expect to resume service when we feel it's safe to do so," Crichlow said.


