Storms cause flash flooding, traffic problems

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10872057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows massive flooding in Inwood when severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours roll through.

Yooo the 157th St station is underwater pic.twitter.com/TfdEF8yH2l — Stephen Smith (@Noxluc) July 8, 2021

Water is literally pouring out of the walls, toward the tracks @MTA pic.twitter.com/VZMmhiGP5N — Stephen Smith (@Noxluc) July 8, 2021

Kenneth and Nancy Scher. Do you know when it might air. Here is an additional clip. Can you eliminate the voice over pic.twitter.com/WFuZpD5DYN — kencpo (@kencpo1) July 8, 2021

Please avoid flooded streets. Heavy flooding in the area of Lodi and Green many cars stuck in flood waters pic.twitter.com/08gEvlGvku — Hackensackfirenj (@HackensackFDNJ) July 8, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain showers and thunderstorms caused road closures and traffic delays across New York City and the Tri-State area on Thursday.Multiple roads were reported closed in places like Yonkers in Westchester County and in Hackensack, New Jersey.LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark airports all reported delays due to the weather.Right now, as Citizen app video shows, all lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway are closed in both directions at 179th Street in The Bronx as a number of vehicles are stuck due to flooding.Also in New York City, flooding in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood reached above many cars' wheel wells.Water pooled around the entrance to the 157th Street subway station in Washington Heights.Inside the station, passengers trudged through water that was inches deep as a stream of water seaped through wall tiles.Not far away in the Bronx, drivers navigated the dangerous floodwaters at an intersection in Crotona Park.In Westchester County, flooding stranded several cars along Central Avenue in Yonkers forcing many motorists to tromp through knee high water to safety.Eyewitness News viewer Richard Wojcicki recorded golf-ball-sized hail smacking against homes in Township of Washington in Bergen County, New Jersey.Roughly 30 miles south, viewers Kenneth and Nancy Scher captured hail pound their deck and backyard.Meanwhile, the Hackensack fire department shared photos of widespread flooding on Lodi Street.As of 4 p.m., 25,144 power outages were reported in New Jersey. In New York, more than 1,898 were without power.----------