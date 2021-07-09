Suspect shot and killed by NYPD officers in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three men were shot outside a Bushwick, Brooklyn, liquor store Thursday night, and responding police officers fatally shot the suspected gunman.

The victims -- ages 27, 39 and 40 -- were shot outside Boardwalk Wine and Spirits on Halsey Street at around 10:30 p.m.

The victims directed responding police officers to the suspect, who was found down the block on Wilson Avenue.

The man refused orders to drop his weapon, and when he raised "the firearm in the direction" of them, they opened fire.

The 53-year-old suspect was struck and pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

He has seven prior arrests, including for gun possession and robbery.

His weapon was recovered at the scene, as were three other firearms.



The two officers and a sergeant, who were all in uniform, who fired were taken to Woodhull Hospital for ringing in their ears but were not otherwise hurt.

The three people initially shot were treated for non life threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynbushwickpolice involved shootingnypd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tracking Elsa: What the NYC area can expect | LIVE
AccuWeather Alert: Elsa to bring damaging winds, flooding
Water floods subway station in NYC during severe storms
Motorists rescued from Major Deegan, subways swamped
Tri-State region battens down hatches ahead of Elsa
Power concerns on Long Island as Elsa approaches
Share weather photos and videos here
Show More
1st African American spelling bee champ breezes to win
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Man with gun stands on SUV outside NYPD precinct in the Bronx
NYC rolls out Academic Recovery Plan for public schools
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
More TOP STORIES News