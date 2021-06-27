9 firefighters injured in Staten Island house fire

9 firefighters injured in Staten Island house fire

SUNNYSIDE, Staten Island -- Nine firefighters were injured in a house fire on Staten Island.

The fire broke out on 1072 Victory Boulevard, just a few blocks from the Silver Lake Golf Course and Cemetery shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.



The fire quickly spread to two alarms.

Three of the firefighters have serious injuries. One civilian also suffered serious injuries.

There is no word on what started the fire.

