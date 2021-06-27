9 firefighters injured in Staten Island house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10830438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Aguero family from West New York recounted surviving the building collapse in Florida to "GMA's" TJ Holmes.

SUNNYSIDE, Staten Island -- Nine firefighters were injured in a house fire on Staten Island.The fire broke out on 1072 Victory Boulevard, just a few blocks from the Silver Lake Golf Course and Cemetery shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.The fire quickly spread to two alarms.Three of the firefighters have serious injuries. One civilian also suffered serious injuries.There is no word on what started the fire.----------