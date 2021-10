EMBED >More News Videos Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 16-year-old is in police custody for allegedly shooting his own mother in the back on Staten Island.The shooting happened around 6:30 Saturday evening after an argument at the family's home on Burbank Avenue in New Dorp.The mother is expected to survive.----------