Dead whale set to wash ashore on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- People are asked to keep their distance from a dead whale that is expected to wash ashore on Staten Island.



The humpback whale floating at Great Kills Park is between 40 and 50 feet long.

People first noticed the whale on Friday morning.



Several agencies are coordinating their efforts to safely move the whale and figure out why it died.

