Police: Woman hit toddler during argument at Harlem subway stop

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who hit a toddler at a subway stop in Harlem.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s got in an argument with a 21-year-old man at the 116th St. C train stop. The argument then turned physical.

Police say when the older woman tried to hit the younger one, she missed, and instead struck a 2-year-old boy standing nearby.

The woman fled.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital in stable condition.

