2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window of Bronx apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11221721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling out a 9th-floor window in the Bronx.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the building on 1000 Trinity Ave.The child fell through a window gap where an air-conditioning unit was once located.He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition.No criminality is suspected at this time.The investigation is ongoing.----------