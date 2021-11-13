2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window of Bronx apartment

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the building on 1000 Trinity Ave.
The child fell through a window gap where an air-conditioning unit was once located.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition.
No criminality is suspected at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED | Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip