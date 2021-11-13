2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window of Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
2-year-old hospitalized after falling out window in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling out a 9th-floor window in the Bronx.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the building on 1000 Trinity Ave.

The child fell through a window gap where an air-conditioning unit was once located.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No criminality is suspected at this time.



The investigation is ongoing.

