Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the southbound B train platform at the 7th Avenue station in Midtown.
The 31-year-old victim was robbed of her wallet by a man pushing a shopping cart before he shoved her off the platform.
He then fled the subway. No arrests have been made.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s wearing a blue jacket and blue hat.
----------
