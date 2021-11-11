Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11216955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive video captured a horrific accident in Brooklyn, where an out-of-control SUV crashed into a car and then ran over a teenage boy walking his dog.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery in Manhattan Wednesday.The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the southbound B train platform at the 7th Avenue station in Midtown.The 31-year-old victim was robbed of her wallet by a man pushing a shopping cart before he shoved her off the platform.He then fled the subway. No arrests have been made.Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s wearing a blue jacket and blue hat.----------