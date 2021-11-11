Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Woman shoved onto subway tracks during robbery in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery in Manhattan Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the southbound B train platform at the 7th Avenue station in Midtown.

The 31-year-old victim was robbed of her wallet by a man pushing a shopping cart before he shoved her off the platform.

He then fled the subway. No arrests have been made.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s wearing a blue jacket and blue hat.


