Police probing whether fire was used to cover up murder of Bronx man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10875085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The scene that played out during severe weather Thursday, with people wading through waist-deep water, is alarming and dangerous.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Fire may have been used to cover up the murder of a man in the Bronx.Firefighters pulled a 71-year-old man out of a burning apartment Saturday on Manor Avenue in Soundview.First responders rushed him to the hospital unconscious, where doctors tried to revive him. They found three stab wounds in the victim's neck.The fire appears to have started on a mattress. Firefighters contained the flames to one room.Police are calling the death a homicide.So far, there are no suspects.----------