Police probing whether fire was used to cover up murder of Bronx man

Firefighters pulled a 71-year-old man out of a burning apartment Saturday on Manor Avenue in Soundview.
First responders rushed him to the hospital unconscious, where doctors tried to revive him. They found three stab wounds in the victim's neck.
The fire appears to have started on a mattress. Firefighters contained the flames to one room.
Police are calling the death a homicide.
So far, there are no suspects.
MORE NEWS | Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip