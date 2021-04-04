2 charged with murder after Bronx police shooting

One man was fatally shot and an innocent bystander was injured, authorities said.
Three officers responding to gunshots witnessed the two suspects shoot a male victim multiple times before fleeing down the street as officers fired their weapons, police said at a news conference.
The gunmen, one of whom was shot, fled westbound on 166th St and north on College Ave, where they encountered two officers. The gunmen then tossed their firearms under a car, and were taken into custody.
Police said the person who was shot by the gunmen died of his injuries.
The gunman who was shot was hospitalized and listed as stable, officials said.
Police announced Sunday afternoon that Kejaun Dehaney, 22, and Hassan Maxwell, 32, were both arrested on a charge of murder.
An innocent bystander was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
