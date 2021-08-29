Reports of shots fired in Times Square; unclear if any injuries

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE | Shots fired in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square.

The shooting was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. on 46th Street near 7th Avenue.
EMBED More News Videos

Sources confirm to Eyewitness News shots were fired in Times Square at 7th Avenue and 46th Street Sunday evening.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Back in May, a man was arrested in Florida after opening fire in Times Square, wounding two women, and a four-year-old girl.
EMBED More News Videos

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is under arrest and accused of opening fire in Times Square. The shooting wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.



This is a developing story, stay with abc7NY for the latest



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattancrimetimes squareshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as massive Category 4 storm | Live
NYC deploys rescue to team to Louisiana after Ida makes landfall
Ed Asner, actor who played Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' dies at 91
Hurricane Ida: What to expect in Tri-State Area
Son dead, father arrested following shootout with off-duty officers
Will Ida be worse than Katrina? EXPLAINED
Ida's here. Is New Orleans protected from a major hurricane?
Show More
Unlike fans, COVID shots not required for US Open players
Hurricane Ida by the numbers
Mets' Syndergaard tests positive for COVID: AP source
US strike in Kabul hits ISIS-K attackers; 3 children killed: Officials
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News