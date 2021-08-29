Reports of shots fired in Times Square; unclear if any injuries

The shooting was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. on 46th Street near 7th Avenue.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Back in May, a man was arrested in Florida after opening fire in Times Square, wounding two women, and a four-year-old girl.
This is a developing story, stay with abc7NY for the latest
