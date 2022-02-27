People gather in NYC to show support for those suffering in Ukraine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11603409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With Russian troops continuing to close in on Ukraine's capital, local efforts are already underway on to help those attempting to push back their Russian aggressor.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protests continued in New York on Sunday for the people of Ukraine.In Washington Square Park, people gathered in support of those suffering overseas. Along with protests and anger came the prayers for peace and hope that the conflict ends.In Yonkers, there were more prayers for peace. Westchester County Executive George Latimer celebrated mass with parishioners - many from Ukraine, lending their support to families back home.In the East Village at St. George Ukrainian Church, Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over a service showing a sign of solidarity and concern for the people of Ukraine during this troubled time."They are especially suffering and many of them left Ukraine a long time ago because of suffering there, with the continued Russian tyranny affecting their nation," Dolan said.As the conflict continues between Russia and Ukraine, New Yorkers continue to stand in solidarity for the Ukrainian people, hoping for all this to end sooner than later.----------