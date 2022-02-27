Society

People gather in NYC to show support for those suffering in Ukraine

By
EMBED <>More Videos

People gather in NYC to show support for those suffering in Ukraine

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protests continued in New York on Sunday for the people of Ukraine.

In Washington Square Park, people gathered in support of those suffering overseas. Along with protests and anger came the prayers for peace and hope that the conflict ends.

In Yonkers, there were more prayers for peace. Westchester County Executive George Latimer celebrated mass with parishioners - many from Ukraine, lending their support to families back home.

In the East Village at St. George Ukrainian Church, Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over a service showing a sign of solidarity and concern for the people of Ukraine during this troubled time.

"They are especially suffering and many of them left Ukraine a long time ago because of suffering there, with the continued Russian tyranny affecting their nation," Dolan said.



As the conflict continues between Russia and Ukraine, New Yorkers continue to stand in solidarity for the Ukrainian people, hoping for all this to end sooner than later.

RELATED | Ukrainians push to remove Russian diplomats from Long Island compound
EMBED More News Videos

With Russian troops continuing to close in on Ukraine's capital, local efforts are already underway on to help those attempting to push back their Russian aggressor.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygreenwich villagenew york citylower manhattanprotestrussiawarukrainevigilpoliticsrally
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov Hochul announces statewide school mask mandate will lift Wednesday
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Executive order prevents NY from doing business with Russian entities
Man arrested after woman beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
Local contestants to watch on 'American Idol'
COVID Updates: Coronavirus started in market in China: Studies claim
AccuWeather: Turning windy
Show More
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Man sexually abused woman after following her home: police
Woman found dead after fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
More TOP STORIES News