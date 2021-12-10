2 young students accused of tasing each other at NYC school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11305527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two young students are under investigation after they are accused of tasing each other at school.It happened Thursday morning on a playground at PS 169 on the Upper East Side. Police say a 13-year-old girl used a taser on an 11-year-old boy - then forced the same boy to tase another student.No one was seriously hurt.It is unclear how the girl got the stun gun.----------