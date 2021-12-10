2 young students accused of tasing each other at NYC school

It happened Thursday morning on a playground at PS 169 on the Upper East Side. Police say a 13-year-old girl used a taser on an 11-year-old boy - then forced the same boy to tase another student.
No one was seriously hurt.
It is unclear how the girl got the stun gun.
