2 young students accused of tasing each other at NYC school

By Eyewitness News
Two young students accused of tasering each other at NYC school

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two young students are under investigation after they are accused of tasing each other at school.

It happened Thursday morning on a playground at PS 169 on the Upper East Side. Police say a 13-year-old girl used a taser on an 11-year-old boy - then forced the same boy to tase another student.

No one was seriously hurt.



It is unclear how the girl got the stun gun.

