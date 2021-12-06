Gunfire leaves 2 dead in separate incidents in the Bronx

MORE: NYPD says 21y/o was shot in head while driving BMW; This crime is one of 2 homicides in the Bronx within 7-8 hours. A 62y/o was shot & killed around 3p Sunday while on a park bench during a robbery in University Heights@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/ySu70PAQtV — Chantee Lans (@ChanteeLans) December 6, 2021

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating two separate incidents of gun violence that left two people dead and one wounded in the Bronx, which is seeing a dramatic uptick in violence.According to the NYPD, the precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.The second of the two shootings happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the Mount Eden neighborhood.Police say one or two gunmen opened fire on the passenger's side of a BMW, killing the driver and injuring his passenger.The BMW driver, identified as 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez, was shot in the head and his 18-year-old female passenger was shot in the hand and back.Jimenez lost control of the BMW after he was shot, and the vehicle rolled down a hill and struck parked vehicles.Jimenez was pronounced dead at BronxCare Health System.His female passenger jumped out of the BMW and waved down a passerby, who took her to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.A gun was recovered in the BMW.Eyewitness News has learned that Jimenez was the young father of a three-year-old son. We reached out to his sister by phone in Indiana."He had a heart of gold," said Anna Katherine Jimenez. "He loved baseball.... God will help us get answers."Meantime, about eight hours earlier, a 62-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight while sitting on a bench.It happened in Aqueduct Walk, a park in the University Heights section, at around 3 p.m.Police say two men were trying to rob the man when they shot him in the head.The victim, identified as Robert Brown, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Investigators continue to gather evidence in both cases. So far there have been no suspects or arrests.As detectives continue their work, Anna Katherine Jimenez searches for her own answers - and closure."I would tell him I love him and can't wait to see him again," she said.----------