Bee seller distributes honeybee hives on the Upper West Side

A bee seller was distributing hives of Italian honeybees to buyers from around the area.
There were 200 containers of the insects - each about 12,000 bees.
High-rise gardens are an ideal place for people to put hives because the bees are far away from pesticides.
The hives cost about $200.
New York City legalized beekeeping back in 2010.
ALSO READ | Three-feet-tall storm trooper stolen from outside Long Island store
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip