Three-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue stolen from outside Long Island store

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.The statue was stolen from 'Blast from the Past' on 125 West Main Street in Bay Shore on April 1.Richard McWilliams opened up the store in December and sells retro collectibles, vintage comics, and rare toys that appeal to kids of all ages."I always had a little bit of a taste for everything," McWilliams said. "I was never really planning for it to escalate to this degree. Over time it just kept piling up and piling up with a lot of stuff."The statue, which is valued to be between $300-$400 has been replaced with an R2D2 figurine and a Freddy Krueger Character.The investigation into the stolen Stormtrooper is ongoing.----------