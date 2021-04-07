2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car nearby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10492543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the increasing vaccination efforts in New York.

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women were found dead in a popular restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man's body found in a car near a car rental office.The bodies of two women were discovered inside the K & K Jamaican Restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.Both women were the victims of gunshot wounds.The location is owned by a man who was found in a car behind a car rental location in Union on Monday.The car pulled into the lot in the middle of the night and when police arrived, they found a man's body inside.The family lived across the street and a neighbor described them as peaceful."They were very good people, a very nice family of kids always out here playing," David Dennis said. "I am very, very surprised and that's a shocker to me."The identifies of the victims have not been released. The case is being investigated by the Union County Prosecutor's Office.----------