Coronavirus Update NYC: No vaccine appointment necessary for some at these 25 locations

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the increase of walk-in vaccine sites for New Yorkers 75 and older on Tuesday.
He said the pilot program with three sites proved to be very effective and has encouraged seniors to get vaccinated.
The pilot program also allowed an eligible New Yorker, such as a home health aide who accompanies them, to also receive the vaccine.
"We're doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible," de Blasio said. "With over 4.6 million doses now administered, we're going above and beyond to reach every New Yorker, deploying mobile vans and expanding walk-ins to help our city recover one dose at a time."
The vaccine sites that will not require an appointment to be made for New Yorkers 75 and older include:
Brooklyn
1. Bushwick Educational Campus
2. Canarsie HS
3. Brooklyn Army Terminal
4. Starrett City - Spring Creek Towers
5. Teachers Prep
6. Flatbush YMCA
7. City Point
8. Coney Island YMCA (opens 4/8)
Bronx
9. South Bronx Educational Campus
10. Bronx High School of Science
11. Co-Op City
12. Bathgate
13. West Bronx Gymnasium
Queens
14. Beach Channel Educational Campus
15. Long Island City
16. Korean Community Services
17. CitiField
18. Martin Van Buren Highschool
Staten Island
19. Ocean Breeze Athletic
20. Empire Outlets
Manhattan
21. Essex Crossing
22. City College
23. Abyssinian Baptist Church
24. Ford Foundation (opens 4/7)
25. Yeshiva University (opens 4/7)
26. Fulton Community Center (opens 4/7)
The mayor also announced the city is launching mobile vaccine vans and buses to vaccinate some of the hardest-to-reach New Yorkers.
Made possible by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the mobile vaccination effort will include a fleet of vaccine vehicles, including vans and buses equipped with four to six vaccinators each, delivering the COVID-19 vaccine directly to communities most in need, whether priority populations or neighborhoods identified by the City's Task Force for Racial Inclusion and Equity as being hardest-hit by the virus and histories of socio-economic disparity.
At these locations, the van will offer approximately 200 vaccine doses per day, for a range of one to three days.
Local community-based organizations will help New Yorkers schedule vaccination appointments with the vaccine fleet ahead of time. The fleet will also accept walk-up appointments when available.
ALSO TRENDING | Video: Golden retriever steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question