Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: No appointment necessary for some at these NYC sites

NYC Test & Trace Corps announced that in an effort to reach more vulnerable older New Yorkers with the COVID-19 vaccine, those over 75 and their aide can get vaccinated together without appointments at the 24/7 mass vaccination sites operated by the NYC Test & Trace Corps at Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate and Citi Field.
In order to qualify for the walk-up service, New Yorkers age 75 and older must show proof of age upon arrival at the vaccination site. Their accompanying escort may be any age, but must also be eligible to receive the vaccine due to age, medical condition, employment, or other reasons.
NY to expand vaccine eligibility to 30+ years of age
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in New York. Beginning Tuesday, March 30 at 8 a.m., all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Biden to announce 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in three weeks
President Joe Biden will announce Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, an administration official told CNN.
He will also announce they are at least doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.
Connecticut launches FEMA's 1st-in-the-nation mobile vaccine unit
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Monday announced the deployment of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's first-in-the-nation COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit.
The state was selected by FEMA to be the first in the country to receive one of these units, which consists of two mobile trailers. It will be on loan to the state for the next 60 days, and it will be deployed to targeted communities based on the social vulnerability index.
Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines found highly effective in CDC study
The U.S government's first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.
The two vaccines available since December - Pfizer and Moderna - were 90% effective after two doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. In testing, the vaccines were about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.
New FEMA vaccination site in Newark
A new FEMA community vaccination center at NJIT 's Naimoli Family and Recreation Center in Newark will officially open its doors on Wednesday. The site will focus on vaccinating residents of vulnerable and medically underserved communities with up to 42,000 doses per week.
Outdoor gathering limit to increase in NJ
New Jersey is increasing the general outdoor gathering limit to 200 people effective Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
NEW: I’m raising the limit on general outdoor gatherings.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 29, 2021
Effective Friday, April 2nd at 6:00 AM:
☑️General outdoor gathering limit increases to 200 people
☑️General indoor gathering limit will remain at 25 people pic.twitter.com/3vfiSU1hHt
Also effective Friday, April 2nd in the state:
- Lowering threshold for venues to be considered a "large venue" from 5,000 to 2,500
- Capacity for indoor seating at large venues increases to 20%
- Capacity for outdoor seating at large venues increases to 30%
CDC director warns of 'fourth wave' of COVID, has feeling of 'impending doom
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling "of impending doom."
Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives.
"We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope," she said. "But right now, I'm scared. I'm going to lose the script, and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom."
Lab leak of COVID-19 'extremely unlikely' according to draft of WHO report
A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is "extremely unlikely," according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.
The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, but the report provided in-depth detail on the reasoning behind the team's conclusions. The researchers proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.
Loved ones pay tribute to 1st NYC public hospital nurse to die from COVID
Family and friends paid tribute to one of the first nurses in the U.S. to die from COVID-19 in the Bronx Sunday.
Freda Ocran was a wife and mother of three who worked at Jacobi Medical Center. She passed away at the age of 51, one year ago Sunday.
NYC vaccinated 478,000 last week
New York City vaccinated a record 478,000 residents last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. That number is just shy of the 500,000 vaccinations per week the mayor set as a goal at the beginning of the city's vaccination rollout. The city continues to open new vaccination sites in community and religious centers across the five boroughs. This week, a total of seven are set to open, including four in Brooklyn and one each in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Plainview to waive outdoor dining fees
A town on Long Island will extend a helping hand Monday to local business owners as part of National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. Plainview officials will announce a plan to waive all fees for outdoor dining. The town will also extend outdoor dining regulations through the rest of this year to help local businesses survive. Officials are calling on the state to get rid of the 11 p.m. curfew being imposed on restaurants.
England lifting stay-at-home order
England is lifting its stay-at-home order Monday as part of its route out of lockdown. According to a statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country "must remain cautious" due to the rise in coronavirus cases across Europe.
The lift in restrictions means six people or two households can meet outside, including in private gardens. Organized outdoor team sports can also resume for all ages.
The country has been in full national lockdown since January 4, after a more transmissible version of COVID-19 - which has became known as the UK variant - was identified in Southeast England.
