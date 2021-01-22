Fact or Fiction? Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered

Find out what's fact and what's fiction by checking out the top 7 vaccine questions on ABC7's streaming apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.Many viewers submitted their questions. For example, many want to know if the vaccines that are available will protect you against the new variants of the virus that doctors say can be more contagious."So far the data strongly suggests that the vaccine will work," said Dr. Edward Telzak of St. Barnabas Hospital. "The vaccine against COVID gives you a very broad range of immunity and so that range of immunity should be effective even if there are genetic mutations in the virus."Other popular questions ranged from "What is the most common side effect?" to "Are side effects more common after first or second dose" to "how long does it take for both vaccines to become effective?"We received so many questions, we chose the top 7 and brought them to a longtime infectious disease doctor.