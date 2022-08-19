New York tops list of states with most spoiled dogs; New Jersey ranks 5th: Forbes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York dogs are the most spoiled by their owners in the country, according to a new survey from Forbes.

The magazine found that 40% of people surveyed say they spend more money on their dogs than on their significant other.

New Jersey ranks fifth on the list, while Connecticut comes in at 42.

More than 5,000 adults who own dogs were surveyed on everything from how much they spend on their pet, to how often they throw their dog's birthday parties and if they prepare homemade dog food versus store-bought.

