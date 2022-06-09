Gas prices in New York surpass $5 per gallon, joining national average

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11924958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York joined New Jersey in the $5 per gallon gas club as of Thursday.Gas prices surpassed $5 in New York State according to AAA, although the $5 barrier had already been broken on Long Island the day prior.AAA says the national average price of a gallon of gas is $4.97, but Gas Buddy has it above $5.Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer.The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand.In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years.All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices, while Americans balk at prices but continue filling up as demand has seen little decline.Across the pond they are also feeling the pain at the pump. The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds or $125 USD in Britain.----------