Traffic

Gas prices in New York surpass $5 per gallon, joining national average

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York joined New Jersey in the $5 per gallon gas club as of Thursday.

Gas prices surpassed $5 in New York State according to AAA, although the $5 barrier had already been broken on Long Island the day prior.


AAA says the national average price of a gallon of gas is $4.97, but Gas Buddy has it above $5.

Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer.

The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand.

In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years.




All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices, while Americans balk at prices but continue filling up as demand has seen little decline.

Across the pond they are also feeling the pain at the pump. The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds or $125 USD in Britain.

ALSO READ: 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew jerseynassau countysuffolk countynew york citypete buttigiegtravelgas pricestaxescarjoe biden
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ
25-year-old man's mysterious death sparks rally in Manhattan
Governors of NY, NJ, Mayor Adams set to announce Penn Station plans
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Dwyane Wade says US gun violence 'doesn't allow me to sleep at night'
AccuWeather: Early storms, then clearing
SUNY schools implementing gender-neutral policy
Show More
US to ban sale of single-use plastic at national parks, public lands
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
Suspects wanted in deadly sucker-punch robbery in Brooklyn
Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in NYC, fights back till help arrives
More TOP STORIES News