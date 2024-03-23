Case of measles reported in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A confirmed case of measles on Long Island is New York State's first case outside of New York City this year.

The state Health Department is saying only that the latest patient lives in Nassau County. They also urge everyone to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

Symptoms for measles can include the following:

7-14 days, and up to 21 days after a measles infection

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

3-5 days after symptoms begin, a rash occurs

The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

When the rash appears, a person's fever may spike to more than 104 Fahrenheit.

A person with measles can pass it to others as soon as four days before a rash appears and as late as four days after the rash appears.

