Mets announce billionaire Steve Cohen has reached deal to buy team

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The New York Mets have announced that there has been an agreement reached for billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen to buy the team.
"I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the MLB club owners.
