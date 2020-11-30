NYRR president, CEO Michael Capiraso leaving organization after 10 years

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners announced Monday that it is parting ways with its current leadership, and a search is underway for a new Chief Executive Officer.Michael Capiraso, current president and CEO, will depart on December 31 after 10 years with the organization."Over the past several months, the Board of Directors has listened to the concerns raised and recommendations offered by the community NYRR serves, including its employees and members of the broader running community," NYRR Chairman George Hirsch said. "In order to achieve our mission to help and inspire people through running, we will recruit new leadership to the organization. The entire Board of Directors and I thank Michael Capiraso for his 10 years of contributions and dedication to this organization."Kerin Hempel has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer."I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the NYRR running community for the past 10 years," Capiraso said. "I am proud of the growth the organization and I have achieved and the impact we have had, and I wish NYRR continued success."Hempel will provide daily oversight of the organization while the Board conducts a search for a permanent CEO."I strongly believe in the future of NYRR and its ability to positively impact lives all over the world," she said. "I look forward to once again working with NYRR's talented staff and helping navigate the organization through this critical period, as we identify the best candidate to lead NYRR over the long-term."Hempel has a long history with NYRR, including serving as the organization's vice president of strategy and planning from 2010 to 2014.She has worked in strategy and advisory roles for several prominent companies and organizations, both in-house and as a consultant with McKinsey & Co. and Sparrow.----------