NYRR joins Ukrainian Running Club for run to demonstrate solidarity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11609195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Road Runners joined with the Ukrainian Running Club NYC on Saturday morning for a run to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine - and a wish for peace.Runners set off from Pier A Plaza in Battery Park. Many dressed in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They cheered each other on.Organizers handed participants yellow flowers when they completed the run.The Ukrainian Running Club asks people who want to support Ukraine to consider donating to organizations like UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.----------