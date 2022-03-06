NYRR joins Ukrainian Running Club for run to demonstrate solidarity

Runners set off from Pier A Plaza in Battery Park. Many dressed in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They cheered each other on.
Organizers handed participants yellow flowers when they completed the run.
The Ukrainian Running Club asks people who want to support Ukraine to consider donating to organizations like UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.
RELATED | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip