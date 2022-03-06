Society

NYRR joins Ukrainian Running Club for run to demonstrate solidarity

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYRR joins Ukrainian Running Club for run to demonstrate solidarity

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Road Runners joined with the Ukrainian Running Club NYC on Saturday morning for a run to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Ukraine - and a wish for peace.

Runners set off from Pier A Plaza in Battery Park. Many dressed in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They cheered each other on.

Organizers handed participants yellow flowers when they completed the run.



The Ukrainian Running Club asks people who want to support Ukraine to consider donating to organizations like UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.

RELATED | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybattery park citynew york citymanhattannyrrrunningukraine
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Police: Couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint
Off-duty NYPD detective shoots man trying to steal from his LI home
Local couple missing after Florida plane crash
Food delivery worker struck on head with baseball bat
Show More
Man convicted of triple murder of college student and two children
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
NYC continues meal delivery services to people displaced by Bronx fire
Babylon teacher arraigned for alleged rape of 15-year-old student
AccuWeather: Warm and Breezy
More TOP STORIES News