Hit the brakes speeders! New York roads will see an increase in patrol for Speed Awareness Week

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will be increasing patrols to target speeding.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Time to hit the brakes speeders!

Speed Awareness Week has now begun on New York roadways.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will be increasing patrol to target speeding from August 14 to August 21.

Speed Awareness week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.

"There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area," Governor Hochul said. "This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely."

Unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021, compared to 317 fatal crashes in 2020, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College.

The 353 fatal crashes last year resulted in 389 deaths including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

During last year's Speed Awareness Week, law enforcement throughout the state issued 23,087 tickets for speeding and 32,170 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as impaired and distracted driving.

For more information about traffic safety in New York State, check the GTSC website.

