New York state trooper dies from 9/11-related illness

(New York State Police)

ALBANY COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
A New York state trooper died Tuesday from a disease linked to his work on Ground Zero following the September 11th terrorist attacks, according to New York State Police.

Trooper Michael J. Anson was 56 years old.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Trooper Anson was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

Entering the State Police in 1986, Trooper Anson served his entire 31-year career in Albany County's Troop G. He was most recently stationed at SP New Scotland, but also served as a School Resource Officer and Academy Training Officer earlier in his career.

Trooper Anson is from Albany County and is survived by his wife, their three children, and his brothers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
september 11state troopersnew york state policeillnessAlbany County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News