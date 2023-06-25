Thunderstorms in New Jersey caused a mess for travelers at Newark International Airport.

Passengers sit on plane without air conditioning during Newark ground stop

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thunderstorms in New Jersey caused a mess for travelers at Newark International Airport.

Those storms forced a ground stop that led to some big delays.

One woman, who just got off a plane from Copenhagen says her flight was forced to sit on the runway without air conditioning for nearly two hours.

"It was hot, the engines were turned off, the air conditioner wasn't turned on anymore," said Emily Abrams.

Abrams said she had an eight-year-old girl next to her, and said the girl was starting to get nervous.

"An older woman started getting a little bit more frustrated with the flight attendants, and she started kind of yelling at them and saying 'What's going to happen when people start fainting?' Abrams added.

Abrams said a few minutes later a person three rows behind her started breathing heavily and was having a panic attack. She says that person started screaming and cursing, and it started 'getting a little bit scary.'

"The air quality was terrible, it was really hot," she added.

Flight crew then brought over an oxygen tank to the woman.

Passengers began cheering when they were finally let off the plane and pulled into the terminal.

The ground stop at Newark Airport was lifted after storms passed.

Eyewitness News reached out to Iceland Air to see if anyone was seriously hurt.

