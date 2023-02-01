  • Watch Now
Young child struck, killed in hit and run in Newark: law enforcement sources

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 2:35AM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Newark Tuesday night, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident happened along Sixth Avenue West and North 9th Street.

Law enforcement sources told Eyewitness News that the young child was struck and killed by the vehicle that fled from the scene.

There are no reports of other injuries.

No further details have been revealed so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

