2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal multi-car crash in Newark.

Two people were killed in the crash on Elizabeth Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Others were being treated at University Hospital.



Elizabeth Avenue was closed for the investigation and to repair two broken traffic poles.

The crash is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

