2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal multi-car crash in Newark.Two people were killed in the crash on Elizabeth Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.Others were being treated at University Hospital.Elizabeth Avenue was closed for the investigation and to repair two broken traffic poles.The crash is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.----------