Firefighters battle blaze in Newark home, 15 adults, 1 child displaced

NEWARK (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a flames at a home in Newark.

Officials say a fire broke out on South 19th Street at around 7 a.m. The flames charred the top of the home.

Two other homes nearby were exposed to the fire. At least 15 adults and one child were relocated from the scene, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Fire officials are still working to get the blaze under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.