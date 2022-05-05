2 children injured after shots fired into car stopped at traffic light in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were injured, including two children, after shots were fired into a car stopped at a traffic light in Newark Wednesday night.

Officials said a car pulled up to vehicle stopped at a traffic light on Irvine Boulevard and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

A man was struck several times and is in critical condition,

There were also two children in the car who were injured in the gunfire. Fortunately, they are both in stable condition.



Their mother was also in the car and was not injured by the shots.

No arrests have been made so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

