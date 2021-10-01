Traffic

3 hurt in shooting and crash outside McDonald's in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were injured -- and apparently shot -- in a car that crashed after multiple shots were fired in Newark.

The victims were found inside the car crashed on Frelinghuysen Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

They appeared to be shot and were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



The vehicle may have been in a nearby McDonalds parking lot, where multiple shell casings were recovered, before the crash.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.

