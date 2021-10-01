3 hurt in shooting and crash outside McDonald's in Newark

The victims were found inside the car crashed on Frelinghuysen Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
They appeared to be shot and were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The vehicle may have been in a nearby McDonalds parking lot, where multiple shell casings were recovered, before the crash.
The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.
ALSO READ | Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip