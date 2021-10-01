3 hurt in shooting and crash outside McDonald's in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11057672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were injured -- and apparently shot -- in a car that crashed after multiple shots were fired in Newark.The victims were found inside the car crashed on Frelinghuysen Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.They appeared to be shot and were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.The vehicle may have been in a nearby McDonalds parking lot, where multiple shell casings were recovered, before the crash.The Essex County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.----------