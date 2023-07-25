1 man killed, 2 people wounded in Newark shooting

One man was hit multiple times, authorities said. One person who was shot was a minor.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and two to other people were wounded in a Newark shooting.

Officials say gunfire erupted after 10 p.m. Monday on Johnson Avenue.

One man was hit multiple times, authorities said. One person who was shot was a minor.

There is no word of any possible suspects or motives.

An investigation is ongoing.

