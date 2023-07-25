1 man killed, 2 people wounded in Newark shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and two to other people were wounded in a Newark shooting.
Officials say gunfire erupted after 10 p.m. Monday on Johnson Avenue.
One man was hit multiple times, authorities said. One person who was shot was a minor.
There is no word of any possible suspects or motives.
An investigation is ongoing.
