1 dead, several injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Newark.
The incident took place along the 1000 block of Broad Street near a park.
The identities and conditions of the victims have not been revealed.
No further details have been released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
