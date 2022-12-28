Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall

The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City. Marcus Solis has details.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- After a year of construction, New York's newest casino in Newburgh welcomed its first players Wednesday morning.

The Resort World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh Mall just 60 miles north of New York City.

The 60,000-square-foot casino will feature 1,200 slot machines, 82 electronic table games, and the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

This is the third Resorts World property in New York, but the first of its kind in the state: located in a shopping mall filling a space that was occupied by the long-closed Bon Ton department store.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10:00 a.m. with a traditional Chinese lion dance performance.

Over a thousand people lined up to be among the first inside the casino. The crowd was a welcome change at the mall which has struggled to stay afloat and recently saw its other anchor store, Sears, close permanently.

Resorts World is paying the town of Newburgh $3 million a year and will employ 250 full-time workers with Newburgh residents given priority. For others in the area- the casino is a welcome entertainment option close to home.

